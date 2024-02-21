Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Waters Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WAT stock opened at $323.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.92. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $335.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

