Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Genpact (G)

Genpact (NYSE: G) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/15/2024 – Genpact was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/9/2024 – Genpact had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Genpact had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Genpact was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/30/2024 – Genpact is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2024 – Genpact was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/19/2024 – Genpact was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/17/2024 – Genpact had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Genpact was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact stock opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

