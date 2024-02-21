Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Genpact (G)

Genpact (NYSE: G) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 2/15/2024 – Genpact was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 2/9/2024 – Genpact had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/9/2024 – Genpact had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/7/2024 – Genpact was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 1/30/2024 – Genpact is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/30/2024 – Genpact was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 1/19/2024 – Genpact was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 1/17/2024 – Genpact had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/10/2024 – Genpact was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact stock opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

