Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.03

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and traded as high as $11.29. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 16,269 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.