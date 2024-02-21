Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
Western Capital Resources Stock Performance
WCRS stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. Western Capital Resources has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $5.06.
Western Capital Resources Company Profile
