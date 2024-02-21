Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 32.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 10.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WES opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

