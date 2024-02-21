Whirlpool Co. (WHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 on March 15th

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Whirlpool has raised its dividend by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years. Whirlpool has a payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $14.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $109.40 on Wednesday. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.33.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 716.7% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

