Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Insider Nicole Brook Acquires 5,602 Shares

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Brook bought 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$7.12 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,880.64 ($26,065.78).
Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.
Whitehaven Coal Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Whitehaven Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.
Whitehaven Coal Company Profile
Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Whitehaven Coal
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.