WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stake Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

