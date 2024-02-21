WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,755 Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after purchasing an additional 965,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 496.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Golar LNG by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Golar LNG by 18.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Golar LNG by 60.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Trading Down 0.3 %

GLNG opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $25.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

