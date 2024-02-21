WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 56,468 Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of Anywhere Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOUS. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 4.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1,109.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 32.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 100,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSE:HOUS opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.37. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

