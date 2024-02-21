WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 60,893 Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,524,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,049,000 after buying an additional 783,914 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Prospect Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 195,707 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 150,857 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1,166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 159,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 146,815 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 149.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 141,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSEC. StockNews.com lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently -359.98%.

Insider Transactions at Prospect Capital

In related news, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 10,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,606,130 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Articles

