WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Olin were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Olin by 154.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Olin by 508.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 674,378 shares of company stock worth $36,298,062 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE OLN opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $61.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

