WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 1,641 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 168.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,196,000 after buying an additional 320,817 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $309,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATO opened at $113.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.24.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

