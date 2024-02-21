WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

