WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 173.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.09% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,203,000 after buying an additional 1,718,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,089,000 after purchasing an additional 948,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,499,000 after purchasing an additional 415,232 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 445,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 327,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 151.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 250,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITOS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of ITOS opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $18.64.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

