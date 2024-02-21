WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $362,000 Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Doximity were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 50,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Down 3.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.18. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DOCS

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.