WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $367,000 Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,021 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of Avid Bioservices worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 34.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of CDMO opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $134,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,527 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

