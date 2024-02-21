WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $368,000 Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Exponent were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Exponent by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXPO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average is $84.73. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. Exponent’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,044.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

