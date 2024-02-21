WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $369,000 Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 43.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.90. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $83.71.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.15. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSMT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

