WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,476,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,663,000 after buying an additional 88,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 28.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $726,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Evercore ISI cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $107.86 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.18.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. Research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

