WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $371,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,762 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $251.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.77 and a fifty-two week high of $255.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.30 and a 200-day moving average of $217.10.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.