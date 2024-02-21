WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $374,000 in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,425,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,175,000 after buying an additional 72,880 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,464,000 after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,709,000 after buying an additional 88,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 6.37%. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

