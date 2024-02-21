WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $366,000 Investment in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of IRadimed as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in IRadimed by 82.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.19 million, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.81. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. IRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 972 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $42,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,249 shares of company stock valued at $889,453 over the last three months. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

