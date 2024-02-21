WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $371,000 Investment in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Fidus Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,717 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidus Investment by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 27.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $561.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.41. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 79.63%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

