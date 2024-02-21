WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $374,000 Investment in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of Carlyle Secured Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 8.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,683,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,410,000 after acquiring an additional 133,376 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 11.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

