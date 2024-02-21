WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 208,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

