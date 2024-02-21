WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 312 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 121.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,400,000 after purchasing an additional 94,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $1,186,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,747,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $141.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.95. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

