WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 507 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $856,426,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $243,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $261,933,000 after acquiring an additional 289,165 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $171,978,000 after acquiring an additional 295,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,115,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $121,096,000 after acquiring an additional 221,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $170.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.07 and its 200 day moving average is $129.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

