WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 870 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,046 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 60,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 258,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

See Also

