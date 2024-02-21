WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 1,127.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 40,106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 1,148.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 126,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter worth $2,157,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Weatherford International Price Performance

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $102.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.46.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $4,001,404.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at $12,365,629.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,726.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $4,001,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,365,629.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,526 shares of company stock worth $8,949,418. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.