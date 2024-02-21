WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.87 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMN

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.