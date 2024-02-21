WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,307 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $44.23. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 37.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHOO

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.