WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,336 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Medifast were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MED. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,336,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 126.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Medifast by 6,334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 52,896 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medifast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Medifast Stock Performance

MED stock opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $532.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.26. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $114.74.

Medifast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.