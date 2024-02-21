WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 29,424 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,424 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.6 %

EHC stock opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $76.84.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.