WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,944 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Eagle Bancorp worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,453,000 after purchasing an additional 77,845 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,186,000 after purchasing an additional 67,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $720.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $46.04.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

