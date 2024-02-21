WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 750 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Boot Barn by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 161.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Down 1.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOOT opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.17.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

