WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 7,951 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Employers were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 13.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 5.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Employers by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Trading Down 0.0 %

Employers stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.38 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

EIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

