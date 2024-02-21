WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $367,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,710,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after buying an additional 456,657 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,993,000 after purchasing an additional 240,344 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,103,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 184,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,710,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,044,000 after purchasing an additional 178,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

