WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 346,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $901,000.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCPC. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 29.53 and a current ratio of 29.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.