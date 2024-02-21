WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $689.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 109.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFLT shares. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

