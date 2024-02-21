WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW) Trading Down 1.2%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.33. 1,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 86,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 35,250 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 85.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Company Profile

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

