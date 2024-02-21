Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,963 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,238,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 66.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,761,000 after acquiring an additional 772,055 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,303,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after acquiring an additional 670,154 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 49.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,908,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,116,000 after acquiring an additional 628,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth $32,185,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wolfspeed news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,258.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.06.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

