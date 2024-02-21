Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,724 Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAF. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000.

NYSE:CAF opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

