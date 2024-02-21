Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 14,493 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 25.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 40.0% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLJ has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

Insider Transactions at RLJ Lodging Trust

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Stories

