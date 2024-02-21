Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRT stock opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 95.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $65.56.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

