Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,945 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 164.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 57.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,029,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 375,197 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,824,000 after purchasing an additional 87,645 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -136.36%.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

