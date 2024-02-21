Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73.

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,114 shares of company stock worth $2,148,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

