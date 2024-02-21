Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in CSX by 36.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in CSX by 142.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,891 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 2,399,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,786,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,771,000 after acquiring an additional 680,632 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $37.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.91%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

