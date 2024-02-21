Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,805 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 236,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

NRO opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.