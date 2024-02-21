Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $473,000 Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 34.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,458,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,451,000 after purchasing an additional 145,313 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,841,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,205,000 after purchasing an additional 886,616 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 122.16%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.